University of Tennessee athletic director and former head football coach Phillip Fulmer, will present “Life Lessons from Coach” during the UT Martin Ned Ray McWherter Institute’s sixth-annual Igniting Innovation fundraising event Tuesday, April 23, in the Boling University Center’s Duncan Ballroom.

Fulmer has served the University of Tennessee for more than 40 years.

During his time as head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers football team, he lead the team to five championship games in the SEC (with wins in 1997 and 1998) and a national championship title in 1998.

He was most recently inducted into the Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017, and he received first-ballot induction to both the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

UTM alumni William Rhodes III, chairman, president and CEO of Autozone, and Ronnie and Jannie Yeargin, owners of Yeargin Farms, will receive R. Clayton McWhorter awards from the Ned Ray McWherter Institute during the event.

These awards recognize members of the regional community who have shown themselves to be an innovators in their fields.

Igniting Innovation is an annual fundraising event organized by the Ned Ray McWherter Institute’s sophomore class. The institute offers a specialized three-year program to select students that includes both domestic and international travel as well as professional training and networking opportunities.

Those interested in attending this event can sponsor a table for $1,000 or purchase individual tickets for $150 each.

For more information on the institute, Igniting Innovation or Fulmer’s appearance, contact Joyanne Gansereit, program coordinator, at 731-881-3620 or gansereit@utm.edu.