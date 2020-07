City officials in South Fulton are alerting residents to a phone scam.

City Manager Johnny Bacon said scammers are calling potential victims offering help if they have credit card debt.

The City Manager said that while the phone number being used by the scammers is not a number for City Hall, a call back rings to the City Hall offices.

Bacon urges anyone who receives the call from the scammers to not give out any personal or financial information.