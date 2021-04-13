Phones still down at NWTNHRA Public Transportation
Phone lines are down for a second day at Northwest Tennessee Public Transportation.
The service is still operating. However, Northwest Tennessee Public Transportation is unable to receive calls or call out.
Director Janet Moore says the outage is affecting the nine counties in the Northwest Tennessee Public Transportation service area and the outage is affecting the 800 call-in number.
Miss Moore says those needing the service can call one of the following phone numbers for their county:
- Benton County: 731-234-3480
- Carroll County: 731-625-2288
- Crockett / Lake Counties: 731-499-2379
- Dyer County: 731-819-2104
- Gibson County: 731-742-3984
- Henry County: 731-513-1033
- Obion County: 731-445-6631
- Weakley County: 731-514-8947
Frontier Communications is working to restore phone service.