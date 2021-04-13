Phones still down at NWTNHRA Public Transportation

Phone lines are down for a second day at Northwest Tennessee Public Transportation.

The service is still operating. However, Northwest Tennessee Public Transportation is unable to receive calls or call out.

Director Janet Moore says the outage is affecting the nine counties in the Northwest Tennessee Public Transportation service area and the outage is affecting the 800 call-in number.

Miss Moore says those needing the service can call one of the following phone numbers for their county:

Benton County: 731-234-3480

Carroll County: 731-625-2288

Crockett / Lake Counties: 731-499-2379

Dyer County: 731-819-2104

Gibson County: 731-742-3984

Henry County: 731-513-1033

Obion County: 731-445-6631

Weakley County: 731-514-8947

Frontier Communications is working to restore phone service.