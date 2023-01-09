Photo of Westview XC athlete on display at Discovery Park

Westview High School 9th-grader Cameron Norwood never expected to see a photo of himself hanging on a Discovery Park wall.

Team photographer Debra Nail entered his picture into a recent contest held by The Northwest TN Photography Club.

Under the category of Sports, Cameron’s photo, titled “Conquer the Distance,” placed 2nd.

The Northwest TN Photography Club holds a biannual photo competition with the winners on display at Discovery Park of America. Westview Principal Brian Allen and Cross Country coach Dusty Gibson said they both are very excited to have the high school and the team receive such exposure.

Cameron has been running competitively since the 6th grade. Along with running Cross Country, he also plays soccer for Westview.

Mrs. Nail of Nailed It! Images Photography in Sharon is thrilled to have the Westview XC team represented among the winning photos.

Cameron’s photo, along with all the winners, will be viewable till May 2023.

(Brian Allen, Wesview HS Principal)