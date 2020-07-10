(by Union City Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens)

Pre-season physicals for fall sports athletes at both Union City High School and UC Middle School have been scheduled.

Those examinations will be given July 14 and 21 for high school athletes, and July 16 and 21 for middle school athletes. Specific appointment times are included below.

Dynamix – the school’s sports medicine provider – has teamed with several area doctors who’ve donated their time to provide the free-of-charge service. The physicals will be performed at Dynamix.

The physicals are mandatory for anyone who participates in fall sports, including football, cheerleading, cross country, golf and volleyball at the high school level. Sports included at the middle school are football, cheerleading, cross country and softball.

Athletes must bring their signed physical form with them to their appointment. Coaches will give those forms to their respective team members beforehand.

Parents will not be allowed to enter the Dynamix facility during the physical exams and students will be required to wear a mask upon entering. If a student-athlete does not show up at their appointed time, they will be responsible for the cost of the physical and making an appointment with another physician.

Winter and spring sports athletes will have their physicals performed at a later date.

For more information, contact UCHS Athletics Director Shane Sisco at [email protected], or call 885-2373.

JULY 14

High School Cheerleading, Golf – 2-3 p.m.

High School Volleyball – 3-4 p.m.

High School Cross Country – 4-5 p.m.

JULY 16

Middle School Cheerleading, Softball – 3-4 p.m.

Middle School Cross Country – 4-5 p.m.

JULY 21

High School Football (Freshmen, Sophomores) – 1-2 p.m.

High School Football (Juniors, Seniors) – 2-3 p.m.

Middle School Football (7th Graders) – 3-4 p.m.

Middle School Football (8th Graders) – 4-5 p.m.