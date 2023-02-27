Pickleball Coming to Union City

Pickleball is coming to Union City’s Graham Park.

At the last Union City Council meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Robin Francis was asked about facilities for the growing sport.

Francis explained his conversations with Bill Smith at Insight, who will build the playing surfaces.(AUDIO)

Councilmen Randy Barnes and Jim Rippy asked about the safety of the courts at Graham Park.(AUDIO)

Francis said plans call for the courts to be built in March or early April, with hopes to get a grant to improve the community playground and walking track.