June 9, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Pickleball Courts Being…

Pickleball Courts Being Built in Union City

Pickleball Courts Being Built in Union City

Work has started on the new Pickleball courts in Union City. (photos: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

 

 

Construction is underway for the new Pickleball Courts in Union City.

Nsite Incorporated, of Milan, is constructing the courts on South Taylor Street, next to the Middle School tennis courts.

Company owner, Bill Smith, told Thunderbolt News about the project.(AUDIO)

 

Pickleball is a low impact, paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

The sport was actually invented in 1965, and is now played around the world.

Smith said having the Pickleball courts will be an added feature to Union City.(AUDIO)

 

Photos of the court construction have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology