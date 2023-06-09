Pickleball Courts Being Built in Union City

Construction is underway for the new Pickleball Courts in Union City.

Nsite Incorporated, of Milan, is constructing the courts on South Taylor Street, next to the Middle School tennis courts.

Company owner, Bill Smith, told Thunderbolt News about the project.(AUDIO)

Pickleball is a low impact, paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

The sport was actually invented in 1965, and is now played around the world.

Smith said having the Pickleball courts will be an added feature to Union City.(AUDIO)

Photos of the court construction have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.