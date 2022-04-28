Piercey stepping down as State Health Commissioner to enter private sector
Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey is leaving her position to enter the private sector, effective May 31.
Governor Bill Lee made the announcement Thursday, saying he will name a successor in the coming weeks.
In a press release, Governor Lee said, “Lisa led our state’s health response through one of the most challenging crises Tennessee has faced, and I commend her faithful service to Tennesseans. She has played an invaluable role in my cabinet, and I wish her much success as she enters the private sector.”
A Gibson County native, Dr. Piercey joined the Lee Administration in January 2019.
As commissioner, she served as a member of the Governor’s Unified Command Group during the COVID-19 pandemic, spearheaded efforts to innovate public health operations across the state and bolstered the healthcare workforce pipeline.