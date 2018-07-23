The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is assisting wildlife biologists at Tennessee State University, to determine the distribution of pygmy rattlesnakes in the state.

The pygmy rattlesnake is listed as a threatened species in Tennessee and the research will help in conservation efforts to preserve the species.

Reports said the rattlesnakes are predators that are rarely encountered, and play important ecological roles, including the control of rodent populations.

The tiny snakes are seldom seen by humans, but will rattle their tails when threatened.

Bites are extremely rare and non-fatal if treatment is administered.

