A major nuisance for area farmers was the focus of a Field Day held in Fulton County on Tuesday.

Dr. Travis Legleiter, of the University of Kentucky, presented a Palmer Amaranth program to area producers from a planted soybean plot just outside of Hickman.

Palmer Amaranth, better known as pigweed, is an aggressive, invasive weed, which has become one of the most significant pests of cotton and soybean producers.

At the event, Fulton County agriculture extension agent Ben Rudy said the Field Day was an opportunity for farmers to see the latest research against the weed.

Rudy said the plot, with all signage, will be open to area farmers to view for the next week.