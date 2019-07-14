The University of Kentucky is hosting a Palmer Amaranth Field Day in Fulton County on Tuesday.

University officials will discuss the nuisance, better known as pigweed, at the event located across from Major Brothers Farm Shop, on 5305 State Route 94 in Hickman.

The field day will begin with registration and plot opening for viewing at 9:00, with the session to run from 9:30 until 11:30.

During the field day, information will be delivered concerning herbicide tolerant soybean options for pigweed management, research updates on pigweed and waterhemp, and a dicamba stewardship update.

The field day is open all farmers in the Ken-Tenn area.