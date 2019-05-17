A four year member of the cross country, and track team at Fulton County High School, has signed to compete in college.

Ceremonies were held Thursday morning in Hickman for Issac Madding, who will attend Georgetown College in Kentucky.

The private, Christian liberal arts school participates athletically in the Mid-South Conference of the NAIA.

Madding was a leading part of two First Region team championships for the Pilots in cross country, and was the individual First Region champion in the 800-meters in 2018.

He has participated in the KHSAA State Tournament in all four years at Fulton County.