Pilot Safety Program for Obion County Schools Demonstrated

A group of school officials, law enforcement officers and state legislators gathered at Obion County Central High School on Wednesday, to view a new school safety initiative.

A presentation was made by Life Check Systems CEO Brandt McMillan, and School Resource Officer Jonathan Reyna, pertaining to the a system that ensures all doors to the facility are securely closed and recorded.

Thanks to the suggestion of Obion County Sheriff Karl Jackson, the Obion County School System was selected as one of only two school systems in the state to participate in the pilot program.

The new security feature now brings correctional system technology into the school buildings.

Some of those on hand to view the new technology at work included County Mayor Steve Carr, Sheriff Jackson, State Senator John Stevens and State Representative Chris Hurt.

Photos from the event have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.