After a delay in the start of basketball season in Kentucky, a big schedule of season openers will take place on January 5th.

The Fulton County Pilots will begin their year on the road at Hickman County, with a new boys head coach on the bench.

Coach Brian Hood told Thunderbolt News about the opportunity to begin practices and the delay in starting the season.

With no games played in November or December, Hood explained the make-up of the Pilots schedule going forward.

The Pilots hit the floor with a veteran team of six seniors and five juniors, who finished last season with a record of (14-16).