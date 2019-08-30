The Fulton County Pilots will play their first game on the road tonight, crossing the state line to face the South Fulton Red Devils.

The Pilots are (1-0) after their opening game win against Gleason, while the Red Devils are (0-1) following their road loss to Stewart County.

Going into Game 2, Coach James Bridges said he looks to the strength of his offensive line to spur a big offensive effort.

Bridges said he hopes the speed of the Pilots will also make a difference in the game.

Kickoff for the Pilots at South Fulton game will begin at 7:00.