Fulton County running back Caleb Kimble has been named the “Player of the Year” in First District Class-A football.

Kimble received the honor after finishing as Kentucky’s Class-A leading rusher and touchdown leader this past season.

The Pilots senior rushed for 1,770 yards and scored 25 touchdowns.

Coach James Bridges said the announcement was exciting for the team and school.

Bridges said Kimble was not only an outstanding athlete, but a special student and person.

The Class-A state football championship will take place on December 6th at the University of Kentucky.