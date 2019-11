It has been 21 years since the Fulton County Pilots last playoff win, but coach James Bridges thinks the streak will end Friday night.

The (6-4) Pilots will travel to face (3-7) Russellville in the opening round of the Class-A playoffs in Kentucky.

Coach Bridges played during the Pilots 1998 playoff win, and says he is confident about tonight’s game.

Kickoff for the Pilots and Panthers will start at 7:00.