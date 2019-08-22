The Fulton County Pilots will open their football season at home on Friday night against the Gleason Bulldogs.

The Pilots had one of their most successful seasons in recent years last season, when they posted a .500 record at (5-5).

Coach James Bridges said he has been impressed with the work of his team over the summer.

Fulton County will return Senior running back Caleb Kimble, who was one of the top rushers in Kentucky last season with over 1,600 yards.

With Kimble no longer a secret weapon on the field, coach Bridges was asked about expectations from opposing teams this season.

Kickoff for the Pilots and Bulldogs game will begin at 7:00 in Hickman.