Fulton County High School held a ceremony Wednesday afternoon during National Signing Day for football.

Senior defensive back Cameron McCauley signed on the dotted line to continue his education and playing days at New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell.

McCauley becomes the second Pilots player to sign with the JUCO school.

Pilots football coach James Bridges spoke about McCauley’s signing with the Broncos.

McCauley was the teams third leading tackler this past season, despite playing only seven of the 11 games.