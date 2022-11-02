November 2, 2022
Pink Jiffy Steamer Drawing in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Joy Olexa (l), of Union City, receives her pink Jiffy Steamer and Thunderbolt Broadcasting prize package from 104.9 KYTN/105.7 “The Quake” Office Manager Davita Stephenson…..(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Congratulations goes out to Joan Stephens, of Martin, and Joy Olexa, of Union City, for winning a pink travel steamer, during the Breast Cancer Awareness promotion by Jiffy Steamers and Thunderbolt Broadcasting.

Ms. Stephens submitted her name for the drawing at Advance Gastroenterology of Union City, while Ms. Olexa entered the drawing at Union City Carpet.

Congratulations to the winners, and a special thanks to Jiffy Steamers of Union City.

Charles Choate

