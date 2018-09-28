The Union City Golden Tornadoes and Obion County Central Rebels will wear pink tonight, to raise awareness for cancer.

The annual “Pink-Out” event, started by the Obion County Farm Bureau Insurance agency, has been a tremendous tool in raising funds to fight the disease.

Agency Manager Hadley Malone told Thunderbolt News the success has been sparked by the dedication of the local football players.

Malone said raised funds for the cancer agencies now come from a different way, than the original “Pink-Out” event.

Malone said Obion County was the first county in the state to hold “Pink-Out” in 2013, with the idea spreading statewide the following year.

Tonight, Union City will be playing host to Trinity Christian Academy, with broadcast on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”, while Obion County Central will host Crockett County, with broadcast on 104.9 KYTN.

Thunderbolt Broadcasting is also one of approximately 70 sponsors for tonight’s event.

