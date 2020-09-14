A pistol and paperwork were taken during a burglary at 110 North 2nd Street in Union City.

Union City police reports said officers were called to Custom Cycles, where the business owner, 69 year old Robert Garling, told them about the break-in.

When arriving at the business on Saturday morning, Garling said he first noticed a padlock on the front door was missing.

When entering the business, reports said Garling discovered a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver, two loaded .9-milimeter magazines, and a metal cash box containing various papers, were missing from a desk drawer.

The report said an investigation showed nothing else in the shop was disturbed or missing from the break-in.

Garling told officers that he and his employees left the shop at 5:00 on Friday afternoon, with the items in the desk drawer.

The value of the theft was listed at approximately $400.