Pitt, Puckett, Stigall and Bowling highlight prep football coaching changes for 2023

Several area high schools have new head football coaches for the 2023 season.

Don Pitt returns to Greenfield as head coach of the Yellowjackets, a position he previously held from 2012 to 2021. The Greenfield graduate replaces Russ Brown. Pitt was offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Milan last year. During his first stint as coach of the ‘Jackets, he compiled a 42-62 record that included four consecutive playoff appearances and a region championship in 2020.

Greenfield alumnus and former Lake County head coach Josh Puckett now leads the Haywood football program. Puckett served as offensive and defensive line coach for the Tomcats last year and takes over for Chris Smith. Puckett’s head coaching resume includes seven seasons at Lake County, where his team won the Class 1A state championship in 2019, and two seasons at Shelbyville.

Westview graduate and former Charger assistant Blake Stigall has his first high school head coaching position at Halls. He replaces Jason Curtis with the Tigers. Stigall has been offensive coordinator at Ripley for the past six seasons and has 15 years of coaching experience, including Martin Middle School, Westview and University School of Jackson.

Darren Bowling, former head coach at Obion Central, Dyersburg and Union City, takes over the Trinity Christian Academy program in Jackson. He coached the Murray Tigers for the past two seasons and replaces Blake Butler at TCA. During his 12 years at Union City, Bowling led the Golden Tornadoes to four state championships.

Other new head coaches in West Tennessee are Derrick Pritchard at University School of Jackson, Woodrow Lowe Jr. at Jackson North Side, Lester Narcisse at Jackson South Side, Keith Setler at Brighton, Dale Wells at Fayette Academy and Howard Bush at Fayette-Ware.