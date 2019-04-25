Local residents who rely on the Ken-Tenn EMS ambulance service, will now decide whether the service remains or is forced to close.

To combat the shortfall of many residents who refuse to pay the monthly ambulance fee, government leaders for South Fulton, Fulton, Hickman and Fulton County, have devised what may be the last saving effort.

County Judge-Executive Jim Martin spoke with Thunderbolt News about a new plan to generate the needed ambulance revenue.

Judge Martin said the future of EMS protection will depend on residents paying the monthly fee on their utility bill.

Under the new plan, those who continue to pay the new fee, will face no additional charges should they require ambulance service.

The new agreement will also eliminate the subsidy payments by each participating city and county.