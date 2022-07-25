Planning Continues for the “Run the Rails” Event in Downtown Union City

Planning efforts continue for the second annual Run the Rails event in Union City.

Organizers have been working since February, to again bring runners to the city for a half-marathon, 10K, 5K, and one-mile fun run.

Charlene Burpo told Thunderbolt News about the initial idea of hosting a running competition as a downtown fundraiser.(AUDIO)

Ms. Burpo said over 140 participants registered for the initial run, with feedback helping to improve the event going forward.(AUDIO)

With runners again expected to arrive in Union City from multiple states, Ms. Burpo said community participation is being encouraged.(AUDIO)

All proceeds from this years “Run the Rails” will go to establishing a new, and enhanced mural, at Merchants Park in downtown Union City.

For more information, or to register to participate, log on to the “Run the Rails” Facebook page.