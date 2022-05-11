Plans and Proposals Announced for Union City Parks and Recreation

Many different plans and ideas are on the table for Union City Parks and Recreation.

Director Robin Francis leads over the cemetery, sports and recreation divisions.

During a recent update to Union City Council members, Francis said the parks are seeing increased participation.(AUDIO)

Francis also explained additional proposed plans to enhance the park areas.(AUDIO)

The director highlighted some needed lighting and pavilion projects.(AUDIO)

The proposed enhancements for the city also included work on the Kiwanis Park fountain and restrooms, along with an update on upcoming tournaments at Graham Park.