Plans Call for New Stadium for Tennessee Titans

AP – The Tennessee Titans have gone from trying to modernize Nissan Stadium, to working on plans for a new stadium right next door.

That’s because planned renovation costs more than doubled to $1.2 billion dollars.

The Tennessean reports the Titans currently are working with local officials on the design and costs for a new stadium on the parking lots between the current stadium and Interstate 24.

The timeline for building a new stadium calls for trying to finish construction in time for the 2026 NFL season.