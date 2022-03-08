Plans Call for Rebuild of Fulton County Fire and Rescue Building in Cayce Community

Progress is still ongoing to rebuild the Fulton County Fire and Rescue Building in the Cayce community.

The building, and most all equipment, was destroyed by the December 10th tornado.

Fulton County Judge-Executive Jim Martin told Thunderbolt News about a funding mechanism for the project from the state government.

Judge Martin said if approved for the funding request, their will be an advancement of all monies for the project, with recovered insurance and FEMA money returned to the state.

The Cayce department has received some donated trucks and equipment from other states, which has allowed them to maintain their operations.