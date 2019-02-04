Negotiations and planning is still underway to have a new modern boarding facility for Amtrak customers in Fulton.

A fundraising effort was privately initiated, which generated the revenue to construct a new facility at the boarding site off of US Highway 51-North.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Fulton County Transit Authority Director Kenny Etherton said the process is still ongoing to build the new Amtrak site.

Etherton said once final approval is given for the construction, officials in Fulton are ready to begin the building process.