Plans Still Underway for New Fire Station in Cayce Community

Officials in Fulton County are still working to secure funding for a new fire station in the Cayce community.

The building, and all equipment, was destroyed by the passing EF-4 tornado on the night of December 10th.

Fire Chief Wade Adams told Thunderbolt News the progress of finding the needed funding has been a slow process.(AUDIO)

Adams explained the cost of a new building, and the recently expanded services provided by the Cayce department.(AUDIO)

The Chief said plans call for the new structure to be located at the former site in Cayce, with the building to be multi-purpose as a fire department, community center and voting center.