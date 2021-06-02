Plans Still Underway for New Train Station in Fulton

Plans are continuing to move forward for a new passenger train station in Fulton.

Fulton County Transit Authority Director Kenney Etherton told Thunderbolt News the current status of the new facility.(AUDIO)

Etherton said those who made local contributions to the passenger station will still see the benefits.(AUDIO)

Although the plan for a new building has been time consuming, Etherton said all involved feel positive about the current status.(AUDIO)

The proposed train station will be located at its current site off of Highway 51-North in Fulton.