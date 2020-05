Plans are still underway for this years Obion County Fair in Union City.

Fair secretary Beth McManus told Thunderbolt News she has been in contact with County Mayor Benny McGuire about the annual August event.

Ms. McManus said the planning includes recent contacts with those who provide rides and food on the midway.

Information for adults and youth exhibits has also started for the fair.

The Obion County Fair has been scheduled for August 24th thru the 29th.