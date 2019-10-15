With three weeks left in the regular season of high school football, the region standings are becoming clearer, while not being finalized just yet.

In Region 7-A, Lake County and Greenfield are the only teams that are undefeated in region play. The Falcons are listed as No. 1 with the Yellowjackets 2nd, but a matchup in Greenfield next week should be for the region title. If the season were to end today, West Carroll and Dresden would finish in the No. 3 and 4 spots respectively, with South Fulton, Humboldt, and Gleason falling outside the top four.

In Region 6-A, Huntingdon remains untouched in the first spot, followed by McEwen, Bruceton, and Collinwood.

In Region 7-2A, Peabody remains unbeaten and in the first spot, while McKenzie, Gibson County, and Union City fall in the 2, 3, and 4 spots. Union City will play at McKenzie this week to for a chance for the Golden Tornadoes to jump to the third spot.

In Region 7-3A, South Gibson is in first place, with Milan and Covington in the second and third spots. The Hornets will play at Covington this week, and that winner will win at least second place. The fourth and final playoff spot is currently held by Westview, but the Chargers still need to either defeat Milan on November 1st, or have McNairy Central lose one more region game for the Chargers to secure a playoff berth for the first time since 2015.

In 7-4A, Haywood County leads the way, followed by Crockett County, Dyersburg, and Ripley. In 7-5A, Henry County remains undefeated within the region, while Dyer County follows behind in second, and Clarksville and Kenwood round out the playoff spots.