Redshirt senior Jennifer Plocinik equaled her career-high air rifle scoring on back-to-back days over the weekend as UT Martin squared off against Morehead State and Ole Miss at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range on the campus of Murray State University.

The Skyhawks were pitted against defending OVC champion Morehead State on Saturday, falling by a 4,652-4,564 margin. On Sunday, UT Martin went head-to-head against Ole Miss as the Rebels set an NCAA record for team smallbore scoring en route to a 4,730-4,553 win.

Hailing from Lehighton, Pennsylvania, Plocinik paced the Skyhawks in aggregate scoring on both days. She compiled 1,162 total points against Morehead State before piling up 1,152 points in the matchup against Ole Miss. She tied her career-high with 587 in air rifle during both competitions while her 575 smallbore score on Saturday was also a team-high benchmark.

Against Morehead State, UT Martin collected 2,310 points in air rifle and 2,254 points in smallbore. Following Plocinik’s career-best air rifle tally was Rachel Sprague (582), Nick Fares (578), Jacob Osborne (563) and Abigail Donald (562). In smallbore, Plocinik’s season-high score of 575 led the way while Osborne (season-best 570), Sprague (560), Kalen Royal (549) and Rachel Mills (season-high 545) completed the team scoring.

The Skyhawks amassed 2,298 air rifle points to go along with 2,255 points in smallbore against Ole Miss. UT Martin’s air rifle scoring lineup consisted of Plocinik (587), Sprague (580), Osborne (568), Fares (563) and Royal (season-best 548). Sprague (571), Plocinik (565), Fares (season-high 561), Osborne (558) and Royal (539) made up the Skyhawks’ smallbore lineup.

Donald (season-high scores of 568 in air rifle and 542 in smallbore) and Mills (season-high 545 in air rifle, 274 in smallbore) also represented UT Martin individually on Sunday.

Two weeks will pass before the Skyhawks are back in action as UT Martin will return to Murray State for a matchup on Sunday, October 25.