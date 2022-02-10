Polar Plunge For Special Olympics on Saturday

The 11th annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics will take place this Saturday in Union City.

The event at Aloha Pools and Spas is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Upper West Tennessee, which benefits over 300 athletes from Lake, Obion, Weakley, Henry and now Carroll County.

Area 7 Special Olympics Director Clinton Smith told Thunderbolt News about the status of Saturday’s jump into the pool.

Smith said funds raised from this week’s plunge will help athletes participate in various scheduled events.

Individuals and teams can register at Aloha Pools and Spas starting Saturday morning at 11:00, with the actual plunge to begin at noon.

Several prizes will be awarded, including the best costume used during a jumper, along with a drawing for four tickets to see the Nashville Predators.