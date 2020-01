Aloha Pools and Spas in Union City will again be the site of the annual Polar Plunge.

With Saturday’s temperatures to be in the upper-40’s, those who take the leap in cold water will help support the Upper West Tennessee Area-7 Special Olympics.

Teams and individuals will begin their fund raising dives at 1:00, at Aloha Pools on West Reelfoot Avenue, and the public is invited to attend.