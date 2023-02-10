Polar Plunge Takes Place in Union City on Saturday

Individuals and teams will take part in the annual Polar Plunge in Union City on Saturday.

“Freezin’ for a Reason” is the theme of the event, which takes place at Aloha Pools and Spas, on West Reelfoot Avenue.

Individuals will be diving into a swimming pool, to help raise funds for Special Olympics athletes.

The goal for this years event is $20,000.

The public is invited to participate, or watch the plunging, which begins at 11:00.

Current temperatures for the plunge call for a highs around 47, with winds around 10 miles per hour.