Union City police have blocked a large area of West Main Street and Highway 5, due to damage sustained by a tractor trailer truck.

Police Chief Perry Barfield said the tractor trailer truck pulled down power lines and damaged several poles, then fled the scene.

Motorists are now urged to seek alternate routes of travel in this area, with police officers blocking most all access routes.

Motorists traveling from Hickman to Union City must now take Brevard Road to Highway 51, with those traveling from Lake Road into Union City also forced to take alternate routes.

Chief Barfield said the repair to the poles and lines is expected to take several hours.