Police Investigating Brick Throwing at Union City Residence

Union City police are investigating the throwing of bricks at a home on Exchange Street.

Reports said officers were called Monday, after a neighbor observed two young black males breaking the windows from a house at 1219 Exchange Street.

The neighbor told officers the young boys ran past her house with bricks in their hands, which were thrown through a front living room window and a bedroom window.

Reports said Jessa Rose Bell was inside the residence when the vandalism occurred, and told officers they had just recently moved to the location.

Police say one of the subjects was wearing shorts and no shirt, with one wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

Union City police have been able to obtain a photo of the individual in the sweatshirt, and are continuing their investigation.