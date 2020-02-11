Newbern police are seeking the public’s help in a rash of recent burglaries.

Police reports said officers are currently investigating multiple reports of vehicle burglaries in the areas of Sugar Pine, Hollow Creek, Thomas, and Edwards Streets.

The incidents have occurred during the late night and early morning hours at these locations.

Anyone who may have information about these incidents, or saw suspicious activity in these areas, is asked to contact the police department.

Newbern police are also reminding residents to lock the doors to their vehicles, and to never leave valuables inside of a car or truck.