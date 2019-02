At 9:54 Wednesday morning, the Fulton Police Department responded to a robbery at Security Bank and Trust Company on Bankers Place, in Fulton.

Bank personnel reported that a male subject entered the bank and presented a knife to the teller and demanded money, then the subject fled the area on foot.

The subject was wearing a light-colored beanie type hat and a royal blue jacket.

Anyone with information contact Captain Allen Poole at 270-472-3465 or 270-472-3141.