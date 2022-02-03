Police: Man killed mother of his baby, threw child in water

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Tennessee man lured the mother of his 2-day old daughter to a location in Memphis, shot the woman, and tossed the baby into the water off a boat ramp near the Mississippi River.

Memphis police say Brandon Isabelle has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of aggravated kidnapping and other offenses.

Isabelle was arrested after 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle was found shot to death near an abandoned car in Memphis late Tuesday.

Isabelle told police he shot Hoyle and threw the baby into the water at a boat ramp on Mud Island, along the Mississippi River.