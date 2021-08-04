Police Pursuit in McCracken County Results in Double Traffic Fatality

The pursuit of a drug suspect in McCracken County on Monday resulted in a double fatality accident.

Sheriff’s reports said detectives were conducting a drug investigation, centered on a Desoto, Illinois man delivering a large quantity of methamphetamine to a hotel on Cairo Road.

Reports said the pursuit began, after officers attempted to block the vehicle driven by 27 year old Lamont Young at the hotel.

Despite their attempts, Young was able to flee the scene on Cairo Road toward US-60.

When traveling on a curve on US-60, Sheriff’s reports said Young’s vehicle collided with a Ford Explorer driven by 60 year old Deborah Burge, of Cunningham.

Ms. Burge died at the scene, with Young airlifted to a Nashville hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Reports said Young had an extensive criminal history, with convictions of murder, armed robbery and home invasion.