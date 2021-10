Police in Western Kentucky are seeking public help in locating a missing teenager.

The Benton Police Department is asking for help in locating 17-year-old girl Karli Bogle.

Reports said Bogle was last seen at her home in Benton at 11:15 on Wednesday.

It is suspected that she may have traveled to Missouri.

Bogle is 5’3″ tall, weighing 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Police Department at 270-527-3126.