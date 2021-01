Union City police are seeking information on a hit and run driver on the parking lot of Tyson Foods.

Reports said 49 year old Joseph Lee Henry, of Gleason, was working in the plant when his vehicle was struck and damaged on the drivers side.

A witness told police that a maroon colored pick-up truck was the vehicle that struck Henry’s vehicle, but they were unsure of the make and model.

The police report said there were no working cameras covering the parking lot due to ongoing construction.