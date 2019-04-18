Union City police are now seeking the identity of the driver of a tractor trailer truck, which caused extensive damage to power and telephone lines in Union City on Wednesday.

The damage at the intersection of West Main Street and Old Lake Road, caused multiple hours of labor intensive work for the Union City Energy Authority and law enforcement officers.

Energy Authority CEO Jerry Bailey spoke with Thunderbolt News about the damage that occurred just after noon on Wednesday.

Bailey said the restoration of the damage took almost eight hours, and was dangerous work.

Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield said his department is now investigating to find the person who caused the damage and left the scene.

Anyone who may have any information about the semi-tractor trailer truck is asked to contact the Union City Police Department or their Crimestoppers Tip-Line.