Police: ‘Some’ killed when SUV hits Christmas parade

By SCOTT BAUER and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER Associated Press

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — An SUV driver sped through a police line and into a parade of Christmas marchers on Sunday, hitting more than 20 adults and children.

The horrifying scene was captured by the city’s livestream and the cellphones of onlookers.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said “some” people had been killed but would not give an exact number.

A person was in custody, but police gave no indication of a motive.

One video shows a woman screaming, “Oh my God!” repeatedly after a group of girls wearing Santa hats and dancing with white pompoms is struck. Another shows the SUV plowing into members of a marching band, their music replaced with terrified screams.