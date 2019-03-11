Authorities in West Tennessee continue to search for two missing women.

22-year-old Sarah Michelle Phillips of Milan has been missing since January 9th, and 24-year-old Shelby Hubbard of Dyersburg has been missing since February 8th.

Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers says Phillips called her father to tell him she was going to Jackson with a friend and hasn’t been seen or contacted her family since.

Milan police say she has a history of running away, however, they say Phillips has never been gone this long.

Phillips also has a medical condition and her family is concerned for her safety.

In Dyersburg, Police Chief Steve Isbell says Shelby Hubbard left her home without her purse and cell phone, and Hubbard’s mother told police her daughter had been dealing with some personal issues.

Investigators believe she left on her own free will.

Anyone who has seen either of the two women, or knows any information, is urged to contact the Milan or Dyersburg Police Departments or your local law enforcement agency.