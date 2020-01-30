Union City police has issued an alert due to cases of purse snatching at a local store.

Police Chief Perry Barfield said at least three reports of purse snatching have recently occurred at Wal-Mart.

The Chief said one victim was able to retreive their stolen purse, after chasing the suspect.

Chief Barfield is now encouraging women and men shoppers to not leave a purse, checkbook, or any other valuables in a buggy, while it is unattended.

Investigators are currently trying to identify the individual responsible for the crime.