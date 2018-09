A portion of KY 783 in Calloway County will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says KY 783/Airport Road in northern Calloway County will be closed about a mile north of the KY 464/Kirksey-Almo Road intersection between Hickory Grove Road/Old Hickory Road and Tidwell Road to allow a cross drain to be replaced.

That section of road is expected to close at approximately 8:00 Monday morning and reopen to traffic around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.

